Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.29% of Allstate worth $88,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

