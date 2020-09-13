Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Equinix worth $82,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Equinix by 47.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $747.79. The stock had a trading volume of 222,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,395. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $772.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,615 shares of company stock worth $5,183,975 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.30.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.