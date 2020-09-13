Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071,047 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.35% of HP worth $88,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 23,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 10,224,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.