Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $76,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

DUK traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 3,196,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

