Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $75,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,419. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

