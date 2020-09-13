Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,178 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.91% of Oshkosh worth $92,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after buying an additional 1,796,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Oshkosh by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 310,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 598.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 253,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $76.99. 344,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

