Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $109,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,690,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,114. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $197.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

