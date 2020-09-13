Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,722 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $65,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 2,460,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,866. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $166.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

