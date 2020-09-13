Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,849 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.75% of Restaurant Brands International worth $122,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,590. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

