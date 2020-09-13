Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 29,973 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.32% of McKesson worth $80,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

