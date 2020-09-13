Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 37,509 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,509 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Progressive worth $86,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,353. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

