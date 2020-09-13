Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 456,555 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,555 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.37% of Kroger worth $97,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,510,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 166,581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 343,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 21,617,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,401. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

