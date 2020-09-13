Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,839 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Booking worth $119,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Booking by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $32.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,783.74. 382,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,650. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,796.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,602.08. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

