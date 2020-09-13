Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,839 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Booking worth $119,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,783.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,796.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,602.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

