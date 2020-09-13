Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 50,906 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.34% of Cummins worth $86,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

Cummins stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 912,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

