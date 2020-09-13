Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 52,840 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 52,840 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $71,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. 6,737,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,510. The company has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

