Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 77,587 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $96,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

