Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 77,587 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $96,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,882. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.