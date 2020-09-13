Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 84,823 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 84,823 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $80,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

