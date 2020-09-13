Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $115.51 Million Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,894,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,510,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 4.85% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $222,073,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $53,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $22,868,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $18,092,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $18,608,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes Inc has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

