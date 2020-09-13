Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $90.85 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,478,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,851,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.