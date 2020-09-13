Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517,320 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $69,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 21,019,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,057,456. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.