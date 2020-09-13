Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.75% of Restaurant Brands International worth $122,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after purchasing an additional 985,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,022,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

