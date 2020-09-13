Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire's fiscal fourth-quarter results reflect growth in subscription-based offerings driven by solid adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. The company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services, is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations also bode well. However, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementations is a headwind. Also, lengthening sales cycles and coronavirus outbreak related uncertainty remains an overhang for the foreseeable future. Investments on product enhancements are likely to dent margins at least in the near term. Shares of Guidewire have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of GWRE opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

