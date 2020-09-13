Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €10.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

ETR:HAB opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.47. Hamborner Reit has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12-month high of €9.55 ($11.24).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

