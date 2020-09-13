Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

HLNE opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

