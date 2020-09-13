Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 413,900 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

