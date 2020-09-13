Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $374,969.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00017944 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 93.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,292.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.44 or 0.03463131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.02152469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00462720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00829433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00600450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00048968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,464,275 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

