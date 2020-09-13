HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its price target boosted by Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HDS. Raymond James raised their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.