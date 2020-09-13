Head-To-Head Analysis: Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) vs. Arcadia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:RKDA)

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water and Farming $70,000.00 226.94 $3.72 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 26.98 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.88

Two Rivers Water and Farming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Two Rivers Water and Farming and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.58%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water and Farming and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Summary

Two Rivers Water and Farming beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

