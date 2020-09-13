Head-To-Head Contrast: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) vs. Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alector and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.22 million 48.56 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -7.60 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alector and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 152.31%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.75%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -775.34% -50.88% -28.63% Microbot Medical N/A -32.51% -28.52%

Volatility and Risk

Alector has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Alector on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

