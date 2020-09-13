Head-To-Head Contrast: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. National Presto Industries (NASDAQ:NPK)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A National Presto Industries 15.04% 13.46% 11.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Presto Industries $308.51 million 1.86 $42.22 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats American Outdoor Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.