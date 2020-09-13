Head to Head Survey: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and Intercorp Financial (OTCMKTS:IFS)

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial 9.08% 16.85% 1.92% Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Intercorp Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 1.88 $431.95 million $3.91 5.85 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.27 $9.21 million $1.38 9.35

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Intercorp Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intercorp Financial and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.