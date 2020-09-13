Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.39 ($62.81).

Hellofresh stock opened at €38.44 ($45.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of €12.00 ($14.12) and a 1 year high of €53.35 ($62.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.73.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

