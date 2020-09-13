Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Heritage Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.