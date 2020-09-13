Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Treasurer Sells $278,628.00 in Stock

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Treasurer Shari J. Demaris sold 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $278,628.00.

OTCMKTS HBIA opened at $60.50 on Friday. Hills Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers in Iowa. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; offers real estate, commercial and financial, and agricultural loans, as well as personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans; maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services.

