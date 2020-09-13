HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) versus World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Critical Review

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of World Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Acceptance and HL Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance $590.14 million 1.09 $28.16 million $6.59 13.15 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

World Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Risk and Volatility

World Acceptance has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for World Acceptance and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance 0 1 0 0 2.00 HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

World Acceptance presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given HL Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares World Acceptance and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance 6.53% 14.91% 5.71% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Summary

World Acceptance beats HL Acquisitions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 1,308 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

