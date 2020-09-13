HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $193,884.46 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Cobinhood. HOQU has a market cap of $193,884.46 and $968,276.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.01594749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00189117 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.