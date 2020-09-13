Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $422,025.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $422,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.