Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 120,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,796. The company has a market cap of $927.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock worth $840,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

