Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $202.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.80 million and the lowest is $193.58 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $219.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $849.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $856.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $907.64 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $938.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

HURN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. 120,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,796. The company has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a P/E ratio of -450.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock worth $840,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 156,924 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

