Ian Barlow Sells 57,059 Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) Stock

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) insider Ian Barlow sold 57,059 shares of Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09), for a total value of £440,495.48 ($575,585.37).

Shares of BUT opened at GBX 764 ($9.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 772.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 770.25. Brunner Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 935.14 ($12.22). The company has a market cap of $326.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30.

Get Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 4.67 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.