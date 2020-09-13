Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLK. TheStreet cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.04 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.