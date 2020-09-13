ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $191.99 on Friday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

