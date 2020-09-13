Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $126.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

