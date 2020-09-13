INO COIN (INO) Hits Market Cap of $379.96 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00020395 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $379.96 million and approximately $385,810.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00295465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01582383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00193060 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

