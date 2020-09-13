Insider Buying: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Purchases $269,254.92 in Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 19,668 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $269,254.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,273,595.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Towerview Llc acquired 5,332 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,528.28.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Towerview Llc bought 5,649 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $78,295.14.

On Friday, June 26th, Towerview Llc purchased 4,351 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.82.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Towerview Llc acquired 28,272 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $394,111.68.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,980 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,286 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,935 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,832 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

