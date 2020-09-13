Insider Buying: Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Director Buys $363,800.00 in Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VST stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,001,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,226,000 after purchasing an additional 926,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

