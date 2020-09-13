Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $389,700.00 in Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Albireo Pharma Inc has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

