Insider Selling: Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) Director Chavanne Patrick Bousquet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BF-A stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.36.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

